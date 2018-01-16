Lois R. Hoiles

Lois Rae Hoiles, 90 of Bradner, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2018 at the Fostoria Community Hospital.

She was born on August 12, 1927 to the late Ernest and Lelah (Wise) Heminger. Lois married Keith L. Hoiles on January 15, 1949 in Wayne, Ohio; he passed away on January 30, 2011.

Surviving Lois is her daughter, Patricia (Stephen) Doty of Port Clinton; sister, Phyllis Markin of Fremont; and grandchildren, Jason (Hannah) Doty and Brian Doty, all of Columbus.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Lelah; loving husband of 62 years, Keith; and son, Kent Hoiles.

Lois was a 1945 graduate of Montgomery Township High School. She worked as a sales representative at Wheatonware and Mannatech, and was a homemaker for most of her life. She was a former member of the First Church of God in Risingsun and a former member of the WCSC First Church of God in Risingsun, where she was their church organist for many years.

Among many hobbies, Lois was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Friends will be received from 12-2 p.m. on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Reverend Robert Butcher will officiate.

Immediately following the service, a bereavement luncheon will take place at the Wayne United Methodist Church.

A private burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wayne Public Library.

Online condolences may be sent to Lois’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

