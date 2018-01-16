James A. Kitchen, 78 of Columbus, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2018.

“Jim” was born April 4, 1939 in Fostoria to Kenneth and Catherine (Eishen) Kitchen. He married Mary Kay Gerdeman.

He is survived by three brothers, David, Dennis, and Louis; three sisters, Mary, Rose, and Angela; and his sons, Kenneth, Joseph, and Timothy.

Visitation begins at 2 p.m. with the funeral service following at 3 p.m. on January 17 at Shaw-Davis Funeral Home, 4341 North High Street, Columbus.

To send an online condolence, vist www.shaw-davis.com.

