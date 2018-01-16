Bonnie J. Graves

Bonnie Jean Graves, 70 of Tiffin, passed away on Monday, Jan. 15 in Tiffin.

She was born August 5, 1947 to Floyd and Marion (Lambert) Graves in Fostoria.

Surviving to cherish Lois’ memory is her brother, James Graves of Burlington, Kentucky.

Graveside services will be on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Knollcrest Cemetery in Arcadia with Rev. Bernie Dickson officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to Autumnwood Care Center in Tiffin or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

To send an online condolence, visit www.hffh.net.

