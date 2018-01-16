Barbara L. Warner

Barbara Lou Warner, 86 of Fostoria, Ohio, peacefully passed away Saturday evening, January 13, 2018 surrounded by her family.

Barbara was born January 7, 1932 to Carl W. Church and Lucille J. (Seibenaller) Church. Upon the passing of her mother she was adopted by William T. MacDonald and Thelma E. MacDonald.

Surviving are her children, Rebecca (Paul) House of Risingsun and Douglas Warner of Fostoria; grandchildren, Naomi House, Nathaniel (Morgan) House and Anthony Warner; and great grandchildren, Isaiah and Adeline House.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Wanda Lee and Betty Nolan; and brother, Carl Church Jr.

Music was always an integral part of her life. Barbara had formal music training and performed on the local radio station WFOB in the 1940s as a vocalist and pianist. Barbara never lost her joy of music.

She graduated from Fostoria High School in 1949 and kept in close contact with her friends throughout the years.

Barbara was employed by Fostoria City Schools and served as assistant to the treasurer for 25 years.

She was a loving and devoted wife to Darl W. Warner of Burgoon, Ohio, for 43 years until his passing in 1992. She is also preceded in death by her longtime companion, Norman D. Burns of Wayne, Ohio.

She served on multiple committees and was always generous with her time, giving of herself whenever anyone was in need, especially to children’s organizations.

Barbara’s faith and benevolence were exemplified throughout her life as a lifetime member of High Street United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Stars.

She was a 60-year member of the Order of the Eastern Stars, Fostoria Chapter #94. She was appointed Worthy Matron in 1964 and Deputy Grand Matron for District #5 in 1968. She also served as Guardian to Bethel #30, Jobs Daughters.

She leaves a legacy of charity, philanthropy, kindness, faith and love. She will be truly missed by many, but by none more than her devoted and loving family.

Funeral and Order of the Eastern Star services will be on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria with the Reverend James Sharrett officiating.

Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the High Street United Methodist Church or to the Shrine Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

