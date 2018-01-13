John Douglas Garand, 74, of Perrysburg was born on September 7, 1943 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo and died on January 10, 2018 while wintering in Fort Myers, Florida. He was the youngest child of Fred and Mary (Yambor) Garand attending Clay Elementary School in Oregon and graduating from Central Catholic High School in 1961. He studied political science at Bowling Green State University graduating early in 1964.

He met Sharon Moriarty in 1963 at the TCCY (Toledo Council of Catholic Youth) summer bowling league. They were married on February 27, 1965. In March of 1965 they moved to Nashville, Tennessee where John worked for the Federal Government. In 1966 they moved to Detroit where he worked for the National Labor Relations Board. John worked at Chrysler in Perrysburg as the Safety Coordinator while studying at the University of Toledo, College of Law, graduating in 1970. Practicing law in Oregon for his entire career, John was a member of the Toledo and Wood County Bar Associations. He was the Prosecutor for the City of Oregon, represented the Village of Harbor View, and in the late 80’s Monclova Township in their fight against annexation by the City of Toledo. John served as acting Judge for Sylvania, Oregon and Perrysburg Municipal Courts.

John was active in the community singing with Sharon, Richard, and Darlene in the Velvetone Choraliers in Oregon. As the “Garand Garoup” they performed comedy sketches and sang together for many years. Two leads he was particularly proud of were playing El Gallo in “The Fantasticks” and Fagan in “Oliver.” He was active at his church serving as a Lector and Cantor and as Parish Council President at both St. Ignatius in Oregon and SS. Cyril & Methodius in Rossford. John also served on Finance Council at All Saints Catholic Church. He was also a founding member of the DPC (Diocesan Pastoral Council) and the Parents of Priests for the Diocese. John is survived by his four children: Jennifer (Jeff) Crawford of Toledo, Rev. J. Douglas Garand of Napoleon, Julie (Tina Sperlik) Garand of Perrysburg, Jill (Maurice) Holloway of Cincinnati. Grandchildren: Jeffrey Crawford, Joshua Crawford, Justin (Carina) Crawford, Jacob Crawford, Jonathan Crawford, Maurice Holloway, Jameson Holloway, Makenna Holloway, Samantha Sperlik, and Sydney Sperlik. Great Grandchildren: Joslyn and Jazlynn Crawford. He is also survived by Sharon’s brothers: Thomas (Nancy) Moriarty, James (Toni) Moriarty both of Toledo and sister in-law Alice Garand of Tucson, AZ.

He was preceded in death by: his wife Sharon, parents Fred and Mary Garand, in-laws Howard and Evelyn Moriarty, Brother-in-law John Moriarty, Brothers: Fr. Fred Garand, Robert Garand, and brother and sister in-law Richard and Darlene Garand, and his infant son Joseph Frederick Garand on June 13, 1969 and five other children in pregnancy along with an infant grandson James Crawford.

Visitation will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Road in Rossford on Sunday, January 14, 2018 from 2:00 to 7:30 p.m. with the Rosary led by Rev. Anthony Recker at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 15, 2018 by his son the Rev. J. Douglas Garand at All Saints Catholic Church. Committal services will take place 11 a.m. Tuesday January 16, 2018 at St. Ignatius Parish Cemetery, Oregon. Memorials may be given to the All Saints Catholic Church Debt Reduction Fund. We will remember his strong presence leading our family in faith, food, and song. May the Angels lead him into paradise!

Arrangements are entrusted to Walker-Hoening Mortuary, Napoleon. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com

