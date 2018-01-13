Dale C. Bohring Jr., 70 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at the Toledo Hospital.

He was born April 18, 1947 in Knox County, PA, to the late Dale and Geraldine (Amsler) Bohring Sr. He married Beverly Ann Price-Lake on August 3, 1984 in Fostoria, Ohio, and she survives.

Also surviving are daughters, Michelle (Rich) Dermer of Findlay, Lisa (Jim) McIntyre of Sandusky and Carrie Custer of Fostoria; sons, Matthew (Michelle) Bohring of New Bern, N.C., and Jeff (Amy) Gerritsen of Marion; step brother, John (Marlene) Prenzlin of Fostoria; half sister, Sandi (Cory) Hertel of Findlay; 12 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and little companion, Chewy.

He was preceded in death by her parents; step mother, Ginnie (Lowery) Bohring; daughter, Kristie Lake-Brown; sister, Gay Finefrock; and step sister, Sue David.

Dale retired in 1999 as a Machine Operator at Atlas Crankshaft in Fostoria with more than 30 years of service. He and his wife Bev also owned and operated the Café Restaurant in Fostoria for more than 15 years.

A 1965 graduate of Elmwood High School, he was a U.S. Marine Corp. Veteran during the Vietnam War.

He was a charter member of the Fostoria Church of God in Fostoria and a member of the Fostoria American Legion, Fostoria Lodge #288 F&AM and the Vietnam Veterans of America.

Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Fostoria Church of God in Fostoria with the Pastor Donald Goodwin officiating.

Visitation will be Monday, January 15, 2018 from 4-8 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria and one hour prior to the services at the church.

Burial will be in Fountain Cemetery where Military Honors will be conducted by the United Veterans of Fostoria.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

