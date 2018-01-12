John E. Baldwin

John “Jack” Everett Baldwin, 87, passed away Thursday, December 7, 2017 in California after an 11 year struggle with dementia.

He was born on Sept. 14, 1930 in Iler, Ohio, to John and Iris (Omwake) Baldwin. He graduated from Jackson-Liberty High School in Amsden, Ohio, in 1948, went to on to join the Coast Guard Academy and served in the Army driving a tank in the Korean War.

He attended Purdue University, Indiana, where he received a B.S. degree in chemical engineering.

He worked 38 years at United Technology Corp. (Aerospace) and he received special recognition for his superior performance in the propellants and explosives department at the US Naval ordinance Test Station, China Lake, California. In addition, he enjoyed working on the family farm.

John was an avid traveler and was always planning his next trip. He traveled to China, Samoa, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico as well as a four-month journey around the world and a 16-day white water rafting trip down the Colorado River.

John loved reading and read thousands of books on tape while commuting to work. He also had a love for deep sea fishing.

John survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Sue (Warth); and their two children, Becky and John Theron (JT); grandchildren, Sean and Meagan; brother, Duane (Bonnie) from Fostoria; and two other children, John Patrick and Michael from his first wife, Catherine (Kellar).

John will be inurned at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA, at the Korean War Memorial.

