Evelyn J. Young, 84 of Fostoria, passed away on Monday, January 8, 2018 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo.

She was born April 9, 1933 in Bloomdale to the late Claude Merwin and Erma Margaret (Baker) Baird. She married Maurice L. Young on October 30, 1949 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Fostoria and he preceded her in death.

Surviving are two sons, Terry E. Young of Burgoon and Chris (Pam) Young of Westerville, ; and one sister, Janice (Harold) Cupp of Fostoria.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St, Fostoria. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home at 2 p.m. on Tuesday with Pastor William Bentley officiating.

Burial will follow in Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kiwanis International, Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria, or to Bridge Hospice, Findlay.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

