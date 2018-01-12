Dagny Sigfrid Dorthea Lybeck

Dagny Sigfrid Dorthea (nee Aadland) Lybeck passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Bridge Hospice of Blanchard Valley Health System in Findlay, OH.

Sigfrid was born November 22, 1919 in Stavanger, Norway, to Anders and Dagny (Rettedal) Aadland and came to America in 1922 with her parents and two siblings. She was married to Rev. Howard Lybeck on June 12, 1946 in Minneapolis, MN; he preceded her in death on December 26, 1982.

She is survived by four children, Miles Lybeck of St. Paul, MN, Sharon Lawrence of Canal Winchester, OH, Paul Lybeck of St. Paul, MN, and Carol LeForge (Chris) of Fostoria, Ohio; sister, Dorothy Mortenson of Englewood, FL.; three grandchildren, Mary (Lawrence) Breece (Jeff), Elizabeth (LeForge) Yoder (Grant) and Steven LeForge (Katherine); four great-grandchildren, Ava Whitmyer, Leo Yoder, Dagny Yoder and Christopher LeForge; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were siblings, Esther Hofstad, Arthur Aadland and Otto (Bud) Aadland.

Sigfrid attended schools in Minneapolis and graduated from Edison High School in January, 1938. In 1942, she graduated from Augsburg College, Minneapolis, MN, where she studied English education and foreign languages. Her first teaching job was in Pukwana, SD. As a result of her husband serving various congregations in Minnesota, Oregon and Iowa, Sig taught high school English, Writing and Latin in Belgrade, MN, Ulen, MN, Springfield, OR, Zearing, IA, and the last 17 years at Ames High School, Ames, IA.

Mrs. Lybeck was very active as a pastor’s wife, teaching Sunday School, directing and singing in numerous choirs and participating in church women’s groups throughout her husband’s ministry.

Upon her retirement, Sig moved to a lake home in Hayward, WI, where she lived until August 2006. She then moved to Fostoria, OH, where she resided with her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Chris LeForge. Following a brief illness in February 2017, she was a resident of Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.

Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Bergen Lutheran Church, Roland, IA., presided by Lay Pastor John Sheahan and Rev. Dr. Thomas V. Aadland.

Visitation will be in the church fellowship hall on Friday, January 19 from 4-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Bergen Lutheran Church or to Mission Central (address: 40718 Highway E-16, Mapleton, IA 51034; mark “Aadland/Kenya” on memo line). Burial will be in the Roland Cemetery.

Hoening & Son Funeral Home, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830, is handling local arrangements.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments