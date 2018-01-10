Lois Mae Hollinger, 92 of Kansas, OH, went to be with her Loving Father, Jesus Christ, her husband and her parents on December 30, 2017 at the home of her eldest daughter.

Lois was born September 7, 1925 to Anson Ross and Nea Belle Murphy. Growing up on a farm, she learned charity and practiced it throughout her life. As a teen, she enjoyed twirling baton at Jackson Burgoon High School basketball games.

During World War II, Lois shared an apartment with only one bed with friends, so she could work factory jobs in the city to help contribute to the war effort while the love of her life, Herbert Hollinger, served their country overseas.

Lois and Herb married, and Lois then became a farmer’s wife and devoted mother. She kept busy with the children’s activities, teaching Sunday School at Canaan EUB, helping with community bake sales and gardening. Her kind and giving heart was evident when allowing friends and neighbors to glean from her garden, helping care for her sick in-laws and as she supported her parents during their aging years.

Lois was a dedicated woman of Christ, which gave her a strong heart of discipleship. She had a compelling desire to ensure those around her knew the importance of salvation.

Lois loved her children, rejoiced in her grandchildren and marveled at her great-grandchildren. Herb and Lois loved to travel different places, especially when it involved seeing family. Lois loved having lunch with friends after church.

Surviving to cherish her memory are Joan (Chris) Cunningham, Janet (Kim) Doud and Herb (Erin) Hollinger; grandchildren, Aaron (Amber) Cunningham, Janel (Patrick) Mason, Kyle Doud and Riley, Hagan, Derek and Garet Hollinger; great-grandchildren, Avery and Asher Cunningham and Maria and Micah Mason; along with nieces, nephews and cousins whom she loved.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg, from 10-11 a.m.

Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Kansas Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Scott Trinity UMC, Kansas Fire Department or the Micah Mason foundation that is funding research into her great-grandson’s heart condition.

