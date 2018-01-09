Mary J. Soals, 73 of Jackson and formerly of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away January 7, 2018 at her son’s home in Oak Hill. She was born March 3, 1944 in Fostoria to the late Bernice and Clara E. (Schnitzler) Soals.

She is survived by her son, Billy (Sherri) Soals of Oak Hill; grandchildren, Jeff (Jessica) Delaney and Jessica (James) Fields, both of Oak Hill, and Brittany and Zoie Soals, both of Fostoria; great grandchildren, Maddison Delaney, James Fields, Keyan Fields, Braylen Fields and Aaliyah Fields; sister, Patricia Hunker; and brother, Bob Soals.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by in infant daughters, Clara Lee Soals and Tracy Soals; sisters, Irene “Tooty” Baulman, Florence Boyd and Margaret “Sis” Nye; and brothers, Joe, Dick and Don Soals.

At her request, her body will be cremated. No public services will be held.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.

