Linda Mae Slick, 71 of Fostoria, passed away on Monday, January 8, 2018 at Fireland Regional Health Center in Sandusky.

She was born April 29, 1946 in Fostoria to the late Donald Fouts and Barbara Craley-Stewart. She married Jimmy E. Slick Sr. on June 26, 1965 and he survives.

Also left to cherish her memory are her children, Rhonda Slick of Fostoria, Jimmy E. Slick Jr. of Fremont and Steven Touchstone of New York; six grandchildren, Alexandria, Amanda, Jalen, Jessica, Sadya and Carson; and sister, Delthia Tyson of Fostoria.

Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Sonny Fouts; and four sisters, Paula Hoffman, Carol Essex, Judy Kauffman and Peggy Fouts.

Linda was a 1964 graduate of Fostoria High School. She retired in 2003 as a school bus driver for Lakota and Hopewell-Loudon school systems after more than 30 years of service. She was a member of the Union United Church of Christ in Bascom, Ohio.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. and from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Harold-Floriana Funeral Home, 301 W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Paul Rutledge officiating.

Linda will be laid to rest in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Fostoria.

Memorial contributions may be considered to Hartland Hospice or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

