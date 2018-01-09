Jeffrey A. Russell

Jeffrey Allen Russell, 62 of Fostoria, passed away on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.

He was born February 9, 1955 in Fostoria to the late George Allen and Mildred “Mickie” (McKelvey) Russell. He married Cheryl White on November 10, 1973. They later divorced and she preceded him in death in 2012.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Leslie Thatcher and Ryan Russell, both of Fostoria; four grandchildren, A.J. Russell of Fremont, Madison Thatcher of Columbus and Calvin and Lincoln Thatcher, both of Fostoria; and three sisters, Nancy L. Rice of Fostoria, Mary Ann Graves of Apex, North Carolina, and Diana L. Wagner of Frederick, Colorado.

Jeffrey was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Fostoria. He was a 1973 Fostoria High School graduate who then went on to Owens Community College, where he received an Associate’s Degree in Quality Engineering, and to Bluffton University. where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Project Management.

He was a Quality Engineer for GKN Driveline in Bowling Green, Ohio, for 20 years and had formerly worked for Libby Owens Ford for 7 years and Airfoil Textron for 15 years. With his career, Jeffrey traveled extensively throughout the world, but bringing most joy to his life was remaining home, feet planted on the ground, spending time with his family and attending his grandkids’ activities. He was a very dedicated father and grandfather.

An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and boating. He spent summers on the lake and the fall in the woods.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. and from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at MANN-HARE-HOENNG Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St. in Fostoria. Funeral Services will begin in the funeral home at 7:30 p.m. that same evening with Rev. Dr. Larry Knigga presiding.

Jeffrey will be laid to rest privately in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria.

Memorial contributions may be considered to Ohio Division of Wildlife.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made to www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

