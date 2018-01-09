Ida “Jane” Peace, 58 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 8, 2018 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

She was born March 14, 1959 in Griffin, GA, to the late Charlie and Syble (Jones) Goddard Jr. She married Glenn Peace Sr. on September 28, 1976 in Tazewell, TN, and he survives in Fostoria.

Also surviving are sisters, Debra (Tony) Dias of Griffin, GA, Brenda (Geneo) Fallin of Zebulon, GA, and Vicki Brooks of Griffin, GA; and grandchildren, Kori, Brittieny, Krystal and Joseph.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Glenn Peace Jr.; and brother, Wayne Goddard.

A homemaker, Jane was a member of the Fostoria Eagles #430.

Funeral services will take place Friday, January 12, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria with Pastor Donald Goodwin officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 11, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Knollcrest Cemetery in Arcadia, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

