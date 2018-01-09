Howard E. Kirian

Howard E. “Bill” Kirian, 97 of Fostoria, passed away on Monday morning, January 8, 2018 at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital in Fostoria.

He was born on October 22, 1920 in Cygnet, Ohio, to the late Ralph F. and Dorles (McMahan) Kirian. He married Lloma Jean Riggs on October 28, 1945 at Napoleon Methodist Church in Napoleon, Ohio, and she survives him.

Also surviving are two children, Ralph L. Kirian and Cheryl D. La Rocque; five grandchildren, Tami, James, Ryan, Christopher and Katherine; seven great-grandchildren, Joseph, Grace, Kay, Jacob, Tessa, Carter and Cole; two great-great-grandchildren, Kobe and Liesel; and many nieces and nephews.

Bill graduated from Fostoria High School in the class of 1940. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on December 17, 1941, for which we are a grateful nation. Having served overseas during WWII, Bill was a Staff Sergeant Squad Leader of heavy weapons. He landed on the Beach at Normandy on D-Day Plus 4, June 10, 1944, and was in the Battle of the Bulge. Bill was a Purple Heart Recipient, honorably discharged on August 21, 1945.

He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and the Geary Family YMCA, Fostoria. He had a love for cars and motorcycles, loved all children, but adored his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He never met a person he disliked. He lived by “the golden rule.”

Many thanks to Scott and Joann Saunders for their devoted friendship and support.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Wesley United Methodist Church, Fostoria, where the family will receive visitors from 10-11 a.m. Committal services and burial will follow in Fountain Cemetery, where the Fostoria United Veteran will perform military honors.

Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be considered to Wesley United Methodist Church or ProMedica Hospice.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments