Conrad J. Siferd

A beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, Conrad Jay Siferd, 78 of Bloomdale, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 5, 2018 at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

He was born September 21, 1939 to the late Leland R. and Sadie M. (Zech) in White County, Indiana. Conrad married Imelda Bracy on June 21, 1960 and together raised three children.

Conrad proudly served his country in the U.S. Army before being honorably discharged. He worked for Honeywell and retired after more than 30 years of service. Conrad enjoyed fishing, cross word puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and riding his Harley. He was also a member of the American Legion in North Baltimore.

Conrad is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Imelda; son, Matthew J. Siferd (Doloris Wolford) of Findlay; daughters, Cineisa M. (Jerry) Pestana of North Baltimore and Theresa A. Miller of Bloomdale; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Conrad was preceded in death by two sisters, Diane Gossard and Mary Glore; and a great-granddaughter.

A Celebration of Conrad’s Life will take place on Saturday, January 13, 2018 from 1-3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 539, 539 E. South St., North Baltimore, Ohio 45872.

HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Conrad’s name may be made to the Family in c/o Hufford Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.huffordfh.com.

