Mark D. Wright, 54, of Carey, died at 6:45 a.m. Friday, January 5, 2018 at his residence after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born March 16, 1963 in Marion, he was the son of Charles R. and Janet J. (Woodland) Wright. They preceded him in death. He married Dana Jacoby on Jan. 17, 1987 in Carey and she preceded him in death Feb. 8, 1999. He later married Tina M. Courtad on June 23, 2001 at Grace United Methodist Church and she survives in Carey.

He is survived by two sons: Bo (Maylee) Wright and Cy Wright, both of Carey; and three siblings: Tim E. (Betsy) Wright of London, OH, Susan P. Hotelling of Carey, and Laura A. (Dan) Hausman of Columbus.

Friends will be received from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Grace United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. at the church, with the Rev. Cynthia Morrison officiating. A private graveside service will be held at later date in Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Heartland Hopsice of Fremont in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St. Carey. 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.

Comments

comments