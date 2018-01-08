Margaret R. Rieker

Margaret Ruth Rieker, 94 of Findlay, passed away at 10:27 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. Margaret was born on October 26, 1923 to the late Benjamin and Mamie (Geisler) Altwies in Fostoria, Ohio.

Margaret married John R. Rieker on January 4, 1947. Her first husband, Jerry Wangler, was killed on a training mission during World War II. John survives after 71 years of marriage along with her four attentative children: J. Michael Rieker of Plymouth, Michigan, Nancy (Johnny) Durden of Aiken, SC, Thomas (Pam) Rieker of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and David (Ellie) Rieker of Toledo, Ohio; ten grandchildren: Elizabeth (Michael) Greene, Cheryl Durden, John Durden, David (Jess) Rieker, Christopher Rieker, Ben Rieker, Brad Rieker, Alex Rieker, Abby Rieker, and Caty Rieker; a great granddaughter Caitlin Greene and two great grandsons, Cameron and Owen Rieker. Margaret was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Margaret was a 1941 graduate of St. Wendelin High School in Fostoria, Ohio. She attended the Ohio State University until she married John in 1947. She was employed by National Lime and Stone Company and Diamond Savings and Loan, now Chase Bank, from 1981-1986. While her children were growing up she was a full-time mother.

Margaret enjoyed volunteering and was a member of the original Heartbeat organization. She served on the board for Senior Citizens, Teen Center, and Salvation Army. She was on the start-up committee for Mobile Meals and was their first Director-Coordinator from 1970-1972. She was also a Blanchard Valley Volunteer at the information desk, the gift shop and same day surgery center. She was one of the originators of Hope House and was on their fundraising committee. She also volunteered for the Red Cross Bloodmobile and Dial-A-Ride.

Margaret was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Findlay. In former years she was a co-chairman with her husband John for St. Michael’s Thanksgiving Food Drive. She was also a communion distributor for St. Michael’s Church at the Blanchard Valley Hospital. She was a member of the Blanchard Valley Health Foundation and the Findlay Country Club.

The Family wishes to thank Bridge Home Health and Hospice for the excellent care Margaret received in her final days.

The ladies of the Altar Rosary Society will begin praying the rosary at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the downtown church.

Visitation for Margaret’s friends and family will be held on Thursday January 11, 2018 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME, with a scripture service beginning at 7:45. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, January 12, 2018 at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 617 W. Main Cross Street Findlay, Ohio with Msgr. Michael Hohenbrink celebrant. Luncheon to follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

Memorials can be made to St. Michael Educational Fund, or Bridge Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.

