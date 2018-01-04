Timothy M. Bugner

Timothy Michael Bugner, 51 of New Riegel, passed away at 5:21 a.m. Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Tim was born November 5, 1966 in Findlay to Carl F. and Patricia A. (Sterrett) Bugner. He married Carrie Jo Criss May 14, 1988 at St. Peter Catholic Church, Alvada.

Surviving is his wife, Carrie Jo Bugner of New Riegel; mother, Patricia A. Bugner of Alvada; sons, Brandon M. (Naho Katagiri) Bugner of Portland, Oregon, and Dillon T. Bugner of Portland, Oregon; sisters, Tina M. (Stacy) Hunt of Findlay and Theresa M. Carner of Washington Court House; father and mother-in-law, Walter and Cindy Criss of Fostoria; sisters and brother-in-law, Cynthia J. Criss of Carey, Corrina J. (Al P. Rossmeisl) Criss of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Joseph C. (Traci) Criss of Fostoria; and nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl F. Bugner; and twin brother, Thomas E. Bugner.

Tim was a member of All Saints Parish, New Riegel, and a self-employed truck driver for 20 years. He dearly loved his family and will be remembered as loyal, giving, loving, hardworking and a bit of a prankster.

He was 2 lbs 15 oz when he was born and, even then, the doctor said he was a fighter. It was extremely difficult for Tim to prepare for leaving his loving family, but with strong faith and family support he managed well. He was so proud of his sons who are both Eagle Scouts, having spent seven summers in July at Camp Berry with them.

Tim and Carrie enjoyed motorcycle rides together, often to Toft’s Ice Cream, but loved exploring. He had a love of watching hockey, especially the Red Wings. More than anything, Tim and Carrie loved cooking and entertaining for a house full of family and friends.

Visitation is Friday, January 5, 2018 from 3-8 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria, and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, January 6, 2018 at St. Peter Chapel in Alvada.

Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter Chapel, Alvada, with Rev. Timothy Kummerer presiding. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Leukemia or Lymphoma Society c/o the funeral home.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

