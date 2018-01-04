Ida V. “Mike” Reinhart, 95, of Carey, died Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 2:25 p.m. at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

Born in Carey on Feb. 24, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Alfred B. and Salome C. (Niederkohr) Ruffing.

She married Bernard M. Reinhart on July 23, 1945 at Our Lady of Consolation in Carey. He preceded her in death on March 21, 1973.

She is survived by three children, Patricia R. Dukes, Carey, Floyd E. (Ruth) Reinhart, Carey and Larry B. (Pam) Reinhart, Ottawa.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 from 3 – 7 p.m. at STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME, Carey, where a scripture service will be held at 2:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at 11 a.m. at The Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation, Carey with the Rev. Vince Petersen, OFM Conv., officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Consolation School or St. Mary’s Cemetery Fund and sent to Stombaugh~Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay Street, Carey, Ohio 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent to: StombaughBatton.com

