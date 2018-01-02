Virginia L. Long

Virginia Lou “Jenny” Long, 73 of Fostoria, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at the Cancer Treatment Centers of America’s Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Newnan, Georgia.

She was born on January 9, 1944 in Blackfork, Ohio, to Kenneth W. Cofer and Altalena (Gilliamore) Cofer. She married Stephen P. Long on November 25, 1961 in Portsmouth, OH, and he preceded her in death on June 26, 2005.

Surviving are her mother, Altalena Harris of Fostoria; one son, Tracy (Kristin) Long of Bowling Green, OH; two daughters, Angela (Alonzo) Stacey of Sharpsburg, GA, and Yolanda (Henry) Dowell of Newnan, GA; three grandchildren who she loved with her whole heart, Alexia and Nicholas Long and Myles Dowell; three brothers, Kenneth (Phyllis) Cofer, Michael (Beth) Cofer and William Harris; three sisters, Karen (Gene) Keels, Nadeane (Doug) Pratt and Gwandean Harris, all of Fostoria; and aunts and uncles; as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Long; and her father, Kenneth Cofer.

Jenny was baptized as a young girl at Union Baptist Church in Blackfork, Ohio, and then became a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Fostoria upon relocating and she was often found in the kitchen, in charge, and loving every minute of it. She also enjoyed playing BINGO.

Jenny was a very loving person. Her family and her church were her loves and her life.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., in Fostoria.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 5, 2018 at Bethel Baptist Church, 500 E. Jackson St. in Fostoria, with visitation from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church. Rev. Jerry Copeland will officiate. Burial will follow in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria.

Memorial contributions may be considered to Bethel Baptist Church or to the American Cancer Society.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

