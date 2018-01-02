Terry E. Feucht

Terry Eugene Feucht, 66, passed away at Lakeland Regional Health Center in Lakeland, Florida, on December 29, 2017.

He was born on October 9, 1951 in Fostoria, Ohio, to Robert Feucht Sr. and Marianne (Ortega) Feucht.

Terry graduated in 1970 from Fostoria High School. He served in the United States Navy. He moved to Plant City, Florida, where he ran his own business.

He is survived by his father and stepmother, Diane of Fostoria; four sisters, Ruth Fore of Florida, Shelly (Reggie) Nelums of North Carolina, Roberta Mauk (Jerry Cousino) of Columbus, Ohio, and Sandra (John) Herrig of Fostoria, Ohio; two brothers, Robert Feucht Jr. and Todd (Debbie) Feucht, both of Fostoria; and a lot of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother; stepmother, Marlene (Brion) Kline; brother, Richard Feucht; nephew, Lucas Buck; and niece, Mikaya Feucht.

The family will have a private service at a later date.

