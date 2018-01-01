Nancy Cobb, 76 of rural Arcadia, went to be with her Lord and Savior, at 12:46 a.m. on Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Toledo Hospital.

She was born on April 18, 1941 in Findlay, Ohio to the late Clyde R. and Maxine R. (Kraus) King. She married Ronald Cobb on August 17, 1962 and he survives.

Also surviving are sons: Gary W. (Teresa) Cobb of Calhoun Falls, South Carolina and Steve L. (Jodi) Cobb of McComb, Ohio; grandchildren: Tylere,

Andrew, Liam, Jessika, Jami, Eli and Clay Cobb; brother: Dennis (Esther R.) King of Findlay; sister: Diane (Ed,deceased) Cardwell of Norwalk, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother: Harold W. King.

Nancy was a lifetime member of West Independence United Methodist Church. She graduated in 1959 from Arcadia High School and went on to be a dental receptionist for Dr. Greene, Dr. Atkins and Dr. Geroski. She was an avid reader, collected Longaberger baskets, loved to travel, and was a true sports fan especially for Ohio State. She was very good about attending all of her families events and fairs, especially the family sporting events, where she never missed a game.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Findlay. Funeral services will be held

at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at West Independence United Methodist Church with Pastor Mark S. Weatherman officiating. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in West Independence. Memorials may be made in her memory to Youth for Christ. Online condolences are welcomed at

www.coldrencrates.com.

