Robert W. Schmitz, 80 of Carey, died Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 11:47 p.m. at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

He was born in Seneca County on March 10, 1937. He was the son of the late Norbert and Helen (Gosche) Schmitz. Robert married Diane Hotelling on October 1, 1960 at Our Lady of Consolation Church in Carey. She survives in Carey.

Also surviving are their two children, Eric J. Schmitz and Stephanie E. Schmitz-Zimmerman and her husband Scot, both of Carey; five grandchildren, Adam, Cody, Nicholas, Olivia and Hannah; one great-granddaughter, Izabel; a sister, Eugenia (Bud) Pieracini of Kalamazoo, MI; and three brothers, Paul Schmitz of Akron, Earl (Alma) Schmitz of Carey and Jim (Janet) Schmitz of Risingsun.

He worked for General Electric in Tiffin for 30 years and also farmed the Schmitz family farms for many years.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, skiing and golfing. He even had a bent grass green and chipping range at his home. If you did not see him on the farm, you would find him at the Plank Road Tavern socializing with all who entered.

He was a member of the NRA, Tiffin Rifle League, New Reigel Moose Lodge and Our Lady of Consolation Church in Carey.

Bob was a true family man. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 from 3-7 p.m. at STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME, Carey.

A Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Parish-St. Nicholas Chapel, Frenchtown, with Father Tim Kummerer officiating. Burial will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Frenchtown.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health & Hospice or American Cancer Society in care of the Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay, Carey, Ohio 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to StombaughBatton.com.

