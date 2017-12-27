Willard L. Hipsher Jr., 86 of 7845 South County Road 47, McCutchenville, Ohio, died at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at home.

He was born in McCutchenville, Ohio, on August 10, 1931 to Willard and Hazel (Shireman) Hipsher Sr. He married Carol (Fierabend) Hipsher on July 5, 1979 and she survives.

Surviving are the following children, Michael (Char) Hispsher of Hudson, Wisconsin, Jay (Dawn) Hipsher of Findlay, Ohio, Doug (Karen) Hipsher of Kansas, Ohio, and Ron (Lynn) Hipsher of Fostoria, Ohio; one step-son, Tony (Karen) Barry, ofColumbia City, Indiana; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Kathleen Vogel of North Carolina.

Willard was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Bernice Swerlein.

Willard was a retired quality control supervisor for Whirlpool in Findlay, Ohio, for 31 years. He also was a charter boat captain on Lake Erie for 20 years. He was a 1949 graduate of McCutchenville High School and was a member of the Findlay Moose Lodge and the Findlay Eagles. He also was a member of the Lake Erie Hall of Fame.

For hobbies he loved fishing, gardening and working in his apple orchard.

Funeral services for Willard will be on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home in Sycamore, Ohio, with the Rev. Paul Stark officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville, Ohio.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 29, 2017 from 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the McCutchenville Volunteer Fire Department or Bridge Home Health and Hospice, Findlay, Ohio in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882.

