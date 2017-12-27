Thomas Blechinger, 66 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at his home.

He was born June 12, 1951 in Fostoria, Ohio, to the late Virgil and Marilyn Blechinger.

He is survived by sisters, Kathy Gehring of Fostoria and Mary Blechinger of Tiffin; and half brother, James Blechinger of Fostoria.

A memorial service may take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

