Ofilia V. Mata, 96 of Fostoria, passed away at 12:07 a.m. on December 27, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay, Ohio.

Ofilia was born on October 11, 1921 in Robstown, Texas, to Crescencio and Manuela (Flores) Velasquez Sr. She married Jose Martinez in 1945. Jose preceded her in death on February 16, 1980. She then married Jose Mata who survives in Fostoria.

Ofilia and Jose enjoyed 34 years of marriage together before her passing. Surviving are a son, Joe Garza of Saginaw, Michigan; six grandchildren, Victoria Berry, Roger Sanchez and Robert Sanchez, all of Findlay, Shelley Frantom and Michelle St. Pierre, both of Saginaw, Michigan, and Brian Joe Garza of Grand Rapids, Michigan; 15 great grandchildren; and six great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Mamie Sanchez; as well as four brothers, Adolpho Velasquez of Texas, Crencensio Valesquez Jr. of Ohio, Lupe Gutierrez of California and Norberto Gutierrez of California.

Ofilia moved to Ohio in 1942 and began working at the Ohio Locomotive Plant, now the Lima Tank Plant, where she taught women how to weld during the war. Later in Findlay she worked at the Cigar factory and retired from Findlay College.

Ofilia loved to sew and crochet, loved her family, was a fabulous cook and, last but not least, she loved God.

Visitation for family and friends of Ofilia will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2017 at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME, 500 Lima Ave in Findlay, Ohio. A Rosary service will follow visitation and start at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

The Rosary Altar Society will begin praying the Rosary for Ofilia before the service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 617 W. Main Cross St. in Findlay, Ohio.

Memorials in Ofilia’s name can be made to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Findlay, St. Wendelin Catholic Church, 323 N. Wood St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830 or the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library 206 Broadway Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.

