Isaiah M. Hernandez, 68 of Fostoria, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2017 at Fostoria Community Hospital.

He was born August 6, 1949 in Harlingen, TX, to the late Audon and Maria G. (Merla) Hernandez.

Surviving are five children, Pricilla of Texas, Jaime Hernandez of Fremont, Angel Hernandez of Fremont, Sandra of Texas and Andrea of Michigan; several grandchildren; five siblings, Juan (Erma) Hernandez of Fostoria, Roberto (Lee) Hernandez of Fostoria, Frances Bocanegra of Florida, Maria Garza of Fostoria and Gilberto Hernandez of Fostoria; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Rosie Alhajari and Isabella Garcia.

Visitation is Thursday, December 28, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 242 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria.

Funeral service is at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Diabetes Foundation c/o the funeral home.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

