William Goddard

William “Bill” Goddard, 78 of Findlay, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at Birchaven Village, Findlay, Ohio.

Bill was born August 9, 1939 in Hamilton, Missouri to Lucille (Banks) Goddard. He married JoAnne Jackson May 19, 1972 in Tiffin, OH.

Surviving is his wife, JoAnne Goddard of Findlay; sisters-in-law, Allison Goddard, Susie Hedrick, and Bonnie and Betty Jackson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded by his mother; brother, Robert “Bob” Goddard; and loving dogs, Whitey, Sheba and Candy.

Bill retired in 2001 from Seneca Wire in Fostoria with more than 40 years of service. He was a member the Methodist Church in St. Augustine, FL, the Moose & United Sportsmen in Fostoria.

Bill was 1958 graduate of Fostoria High School. He played softball for many years for Mel’s Tavern, was an avid bowler at Dunn’s Lanes and Seneca Lanes and bowled for the original Red Lion.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, Ohio, with Chaplain Tomas Pistora officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio

Memorials can be made to Bridge Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

