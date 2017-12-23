Ralph E. Gilliland

Ralph Edward “Bud” Gilliland, 91 of Fostoria, passed away on Thursday morning, December 21, 2017 at Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria.

He was born on February 20, 1926 in Carey, Ohio, to the late Ralph Eugene and Mary Pearl (Phillips) Gilliland. He married Phyllis Gillett on July 2, 1949 in Fostoria and she preceded him in death on February 29, 2008.

Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, Roselyn (the late Michael) (Finsel) Kuhn, David (Emily) Finsel, Nancy (the late Donald) (Finsel) Thompson, Dennis (Deborah) Finsel, Mary Ann (Terry) (Gilliland) Ford, Sue (Chuck) (Gilliland) Lowery, John (Gina) Gilliland, Donna (Dave) (Gilliland) Collins, Roger (Sue) Gilliland and Ralph R. and Jim Gilliland; sisters-in-law, Betty Gilliland and Pat (the late Larry) Finsel; special friend, Lois Musser; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Margaret Ann Gilliland at childbirth in 1950; a brother, John F. Gilliland; a sister, R. Louise Finsel; and a nephew, Larry Finsel.

Bud graduated with one of the first graduating classes of Hopewell Loudon High School in 1944. He went on to honorably serve his country as a U.S Army Veteran, 69th Infantry Division, and was a Purple Heart recipient. He was a member of the American Legion, DAV, VFW and a charter member of the National WWII Museum.

Bud was a life member of the Lions Club. He was also a member of the Kaubisch Memorial Public Library and served on its board of directors, the Fostoria Glass Association and Wesley United Methodist Church. He worked for the Gray Printing Company, retiring in 1989.

He and Phyllis had a summer home at Lakeside. He enjoyed fishing, boating and spending time with friends. He traveled extensively about the U.S. and Europe as well.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, concluding with a Lions Club prayer service at 7 p.m.

Funeral services will begin 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at Wesley United Methodist Church, Fostoria, with ½ hour of visitation prior at the church. Pastor William Bentley will officiate.

Burial will follow in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, where the Fostoria United Veterans will perform military honors.

Memorial contributions may be considered to Bridge Hospice, Findlay, Wesley United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments