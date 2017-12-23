Larry G. Ryman

Larry Gene Ryman, 76 of Findlay, passed away Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 12:55 p.m. at his residence.

He was born on July 22, 1941 in Findlay, Ohio, to the late Charles and Pauline (Hottle) Ryman. He married Debra Jones on March 11, 1991 and she survives.

Also surviving are daughters, Andrea Suzuki of Findlay, Hannah (Cuyler) McKitrick of Benton Ridge and Sarah (Ted) Weyer of Findlay; granddaughter, Clairsie Weyer; and brother, Alan (Shirley) Ryman of Fostoria.

Larry was a street preacher, traveling to many different states.

Graveside rites will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at Maple Grove Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad.

Arrangements will be handled by COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.

Comments

comments