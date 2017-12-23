Bernard C. Frankart, 83 of New Riegel, died Friday, December 22, 2017 at 6:58 a.m. at his residence.

Born on September 16, 1934 in Hancock County, Ohio, he was the son of the late Marion and Agnes (Reinhart) Frankart. He married Joyce A. Ritter on April 30, 1960 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria.

Surviving are their three children, Jeffrey (Traci) Frankart of Maumee, Philip (Joni) Frankart of New Riegel and Stacie Frankart at home; three grandchildren, Derek (Felicia) Frankart, Erica Frankart and Caitlin Frankart; two great-grandchildren, Kaleigh Concepcion and Noah Conner; three brothers, Albert (Janet) Frankart, Paul (Carol) Frankart and James (Judy) Frankart; and five sisters, Shirley (Alan) Ryman, Alice Daugherty, Mary (Michael) Tiell, Helen (Donald) Taylor and Pauline (Aubrey) Hess.

He was preceded in death by five sisters, Mildred, Bernadette and Barbara Frankart, Delores Cramer and Martha Kuhn; and a brother, Leonard Frankart.

Bernard was a graduate of St. Wendelin High School. He was a Korean War veteran, having served in the US Marine Corps. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed doing yard work, birding, gardening and tending to his property.

He retired from National Machinery in Tiffin, where he was an assembler, after 38 years.

He was a member of All Saints Parish, New Riegel.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 26, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. at STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME, Carey.

A Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday, December 27 at 11 a.m. at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation, Carey, with Father Tim Kummerer officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay Street, Carey, Ohio 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent to StombaughBatton.com.

