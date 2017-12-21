Jennifer L. Byron

Posted On Thu. Dec 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Jennifer Lynn (Kitchen) Byron, 47, of Fostoria, passed away Sunday December 10, 2017 at her home.
She was born April 27, 1970 to David and Barbara (Bright) Gilbert-Kitchen. She married Philip A. Byron April 30, 1994 at the First Presbyterian Church, Fostoria.
Surviving are her parents, David and Barbara Kitchen, Fostoria; husband, Philip A. Byron, Fostoria; son, Logan J. Byron, Fostoria; siblings, Debbie (Michael) Kessler, Fostoria, Terry (Teresa) Gilbert, Fostoria, Lisa (Kevin) Althaus, Tiffin, Michael (Lori) Kitchen, Fostoria and David Kitchen Jr., Fostoria; half sisters, Julie Knotts, Marion and Barbie Hutton, Fostoria. She was preceded in death by a half sister, Cathy Kitchen.
Jennifer was a homemaker. She graduated in 1988 from Hopewell Loudon High School and then from Seneca County Vocational as a hair dresser.
Memorial visitation is Saturday December 23, 2017 from 2-4 pm at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the TMJ Association or Fibromyalgia Association c/o the funeral home.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments

About the Author
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company