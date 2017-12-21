Jennifer L. Byron

Jennifer Lynn (Kitchen) Byron, 47, of Fostoria, passed away Sunday December 10, 2017 at her home.

She was born April 27, 1970 to David and Barbara (Bright) Gilbert-Kitchen. She married Philip A. Byron April 30, 1994 at the First Presbyterian Church, Fostoria.

Surviving are her parents, David and Barbara Kitchen, Fostoria; husband, Philip A. Byron, Fostoria; son, Logan J. Byron, Fostoria; siblings, Debbie (Michael) Kessler, Fostoria, Terry (Teresa) Gilbert, Fostoria, Lisa (Kevin) Althaus, Tiffin, Michael (Lori) Kitchen, Fostoria and David Kitchen Jr., Fostoria; half sisters, Julie Knotts, Marion and Barbie Hutton, Fostoria. She was preceded in death by a half sister, Cathy Kitchen.

Jennifer was a homemaker. She graduated in 1988 from Hopewell Loudon High School and then from Seneca County Vocational as a hair dresser.

Memorial visitation is Saturday December 23, 2017 from 2-4 pm at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the TMJ Association or Fibromyalgia Association c/o the funeral home.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments