Janet S. Hossler, 76 of Fostoria, passed away at 5:17 p.m. Monday, December 18, 2017 at Toledo Hospital.

She was born June 10, 1941 in Leipsic to the late Robert L. and Carrie E. (Parker) Walsh. She married Raymond A. Hossler March 25, 1960 in West Millgrove and he survives in Fostoria.

Also surviving are three children, Susan M. Coppus of Tiffin, Cheryl A. (Steve) Cain of Fostoria and Ray A. “Butch” (Annette) Hossler Jr. of Fremont; five grandchildren, Nathan, Matthew and Andrew Coppus, Justin and Aaron Hossler; eight great-grandchildren, Chase, Lane, Eden, Kamber and Kinley Coppus, Kilie, Kade and Kortnie Mora; and a sister, Roberta (Laszlo) Nemeth of Florida.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Walsh.

Janet was a homemaker and an active member of Fostoria Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses since 1960. She volunteered many hours of ministry to teaching the Bible. She was a 1959 graduate of Fostoria High School and enjoyed sewing and reading.

Visitation is Friday, December 22, 2017 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 23, 2017 at the funeral home with Steve Cain officiating. Burial will be in Fountain Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Fostoria Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses c/o the funeral home.

