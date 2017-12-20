Terrence L. Reinhart

Terrence “Terry” Lee Reinhart — his work here is now done. The Lord called him home on December 16, 2017.

He was born on February 14, 1952 in Fostoria, Ohio, to Rita (Frey) Sullivan of Alvada and Charles D. Reinhart. He married Tammy (Perkins) Reinhart on February 22, 1986 and she survives.

Terry is also survived by his mother; his children, Nickolas (Carla) Lee Reinhart of Findlay, Jason (Krista) Michael Reinhart of Findlay and Brittany (Justin) Lynn Wisner of Findlay; step son, Jacob (Tamara) Warrington of Findlay; seven grandchildren, Angel, Gracie, Nickolas, Dominic, Zariah, Zane and Jillian; two God children, Savanah and Julissa; three step grandchildren, Christopher (Alyssa), Leah and Hannah; three brothers, Steve (Nancy) Reinhart of Massillon, Doug (Linda) Reinhart of Tiffin and Charlie (Brett) Reinhart of Tiffin; three sisters, Connie (Frank) Ritter of Carey, Jennine (Tom) Kramer of Tiffin and his very special sister, Kelly Sullivan of Alvada; and many nieces and nephews who adored their uncle.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles D. Reinhart; sister, Cynthia Cannady; and a nephew, Brad Reinhart.

Terry graduated from New Reigel High School in 1970. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the Navy and deployed on the aircraft carrier USS Saratoga (CV-60). Terry was a lifelong member of the VFW.

Terry’s passions in life were work, his children, grandchildren and his six Yorkies, his best friend being Lilly. He greatly loved his family and taking care of everyone with Top Quality and The Biggest and Best of everything. He was an incredibly generous man with a heart of gold.

Terry loved to cook for the family, whether it be the breakfast casserole and fried potatoes on Christmas morning, a summer cookout or just a Sunday dinner. Terry loved to play cards on Friday nights with his mother and siblings. He also loved to have family gatherings at his home with the entire family. These occasions usually were surrounded with a few tables of poker, canasta and horse thief, and Terry always found a way to win.

He also loved to garden. Terry had the largest, the best and first tomato. He took pride in growing the largest tomatoes, his tomatoes put Tennessee tomatoes to shame. This garden fed the entire family for the summer months. He loved his farming and driving his many tractors and loved getting into the fields when he had time.

He always took care of his mother and especially loved taking her to Las Vegas every year for her birthday. Nothing was ever too big or too much. He lived his life the way he wanted to every day. His motto of life was “Go Big or Go Home.”

Terry began his career at Findlay Industries after serving in the military June of 1976. During his 33 years at Findlay Industries, he worked his way up the ranks to President and CEO. He retired in 2003 and started his next venture in life of founding Centrex Plastics, LLC. Centrex is one of the largest consumer products manufacturing companies in the United States. He employed more than 200 people and grew the company to more than $100 million annual sales. Terry’s employees were considered family to him, and that is what they were.

He donated to many charities and was very supportive of the local community. There will never be another Terry Reinhart as he was definitely one in a million!

Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Findlay.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 617 W. Main Cross St., Findlay, Ohio, at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 22, 2017. Monsignor Michael Hohenbrink will officiate and interment will follow at Seneca Memorial Gardens, west of Tiffin.

Full military rites will be conducted at the cemetery by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad.

Memorials may be made to either the Hancock County Humane Society or the School of Opportunity in Tiffin.

