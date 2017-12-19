Sharon L. Hammer, 76 of Fostoria, passed away at 10 a.m. Sunday, December 17, 2017 at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania.

She was born September 5, 1941 in Lima to the late Leo and Maxine (Harden) White. She married Frederick D. Hammer December 2, 1960 in Findlay and he died January 26, 2006.

Surviving are children, Brian (Joan) Hammer of New Smyrna, FL, Douglas Hammer of Reddick, FL, and Karen Hammer of Fostoria; grandchildren, Rachael Houle, Eric Hammer and Kelsey Holman; great-grandchildren, Henry Houle and Tobias Hammer; and brothers, Nelson (Susan) White of Rock Mount, NC, and Marty (Susan) White of Kalida.

Sharon was a homemaker and graduate of Beaverdam High School.

Private family visitation will take place at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria

Public graveside service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Thursdaym December 21, 2017 at Scott-Trinity Cemetery, Risingsun, with Rev. William A. Bentley presiding.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or a charity of the donor’s choice c/o the funeral home.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments