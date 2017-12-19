Robert H. Chambers

Robert Harley Chambers, 85 of Wayne, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 17, 2017 at his home.

He was born on August 25, 1932 in Wayne to the late Kenneth W. and Ruth M. (Hartsaugh) Chambers. Robert first married Barbara (Wise) Roelle; they later divorced. He then married Marlene Martin; she preceded him in death.

Surviving Robert are daughters, Kathy (Richard) Faber of Fostoria, Peggy (Rick) Miller of Bowling Green, Terry (Ron) Williams of New Carlisle, Ohio, Kathy Skaggs of Fostoria and Kay (Richard) Clark of Gibsonburg; sons, Kurt (Mary) Brewer of Risingsun, Keith Brewer of Risingsun, Kenny Brewer of Bradner and Kent (Leslie) Brewer of Fostoria; brother, Ed Chambers of Jacksonville, Illinois; sister, Luella Fay Whetsel of Fostoria; 19 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Ruth; wife, Marlene; sons, Robert and Kenneth Chambers; and brothers, Walt and Maynard.

Robert was a 1950 graduate of Portage Township High School. He worked many years at Mennel Milling in Fostoria and was a lifetime farmer. He was a former member of Mt. Zion United Brethren Church near Wayne and a current member of the Church of Good Shepherd in North Baltimore.

Among many hobbies, he enjoyed socializing at the Wayne Senior Center, farming and, most of all, spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. A Celebration of Life Service will also take place at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday, December 22, 2017.

Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery near Wayne. A bereavement luncheon will follow at Mt. Zion United Brethren Church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wood County Commission on Aging-Wayne Senior Center.

Online condolences may be sent to Robert’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

