Carl J. Reinhart, 79 of McCutchenville, went home to see his mom, dad, wife and brothers at 12:27 p.m. Sunday, December 17, 2017 at Westbrook Assisted Living, Upper Sandsuky.

He was born September 2, 1938 in Tiffin to the late Ludwig and Theresa (Nye) Reinhart. He married Olive Summers and she died in January 1988.

Surviving are his golden sisters, Rosemary Bland of New Riegel and Tillie Wentz, Martha Heyman and Barbara Tiell, all of Tiffin; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by brothers, John, Paul and Robert Reinhart.

Carl had worked at Albion-Hayes, Tiffin, and operated Reinhart’s Excavating and Construction. He was a member of All Saints Parish, New Riegel, and attended New Riegel School. He enjoyed traveling and collected stamps, arrow heads and license plates. He dearly loved his dog, Lucky.

Visitation is Wednesday, December 20, 2017 from 4-6 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St, Fostoria.

Visitation is also Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Chapel, Frenchtown, where the Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Rev. Timothy Kummerer will officiate. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice.

