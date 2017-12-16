Jennifer L. Haynes

In loving memory of Jennifer Lynn Haynes, 32 of Fostoria, Ohio, who died Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at her home.

She was born to Ernie and Shawna (VanHoose) Haynes January 4, 1985 in Fostoria and was a new year’s baby.

She is survived by father, Ernie Haynes of Risingsun; mother, Shawna Haynes of Fostoria; sons, Ja’vion, Ja’lin, Jameson and Jamier Hill-Hernandez; daughters, Harmony Lee, Breonna and Meleah Decker, all of Fostoria; brother, Joshua Haynes of Fostoria; and paternal grandmother, Joyce (Terry) Mehrman of Fostoria.

Funeral services will be Monday, December 18, 2017 at noon at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, Ohio, with Reverend David Spence officiating.

Visitation will be two hours prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the Haynes family c/o of the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, 301 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

