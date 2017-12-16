Ismael J. De La Rosa Sr.

Ismael J. “Rosie” De La Rosa Sr., 87 of Fostoria, passed away on Thursday evening, December 14, 2017 at St. Catherine’s Care Center in Fostoria.

He was born August 12, 1930 in Asherton, Texas, to the late Anacleto and Minerva (Zepeda) De La Rosa.

He is survived by his wife, whom he married on May 6, 1972, Erlinda M. (Maldonado) De La Rosa; three sons, Juan “Daniel” De La Rosa of Fostoria, Pedro De La Rosa of Carrizo Springs, Texas, and Ismael “Butch” De La Rosa of Pharr, Texas; three daughters, Adela Corr of Chicago, Illinois, Teresa (Larry)Burton of Waxahachie, Texas, and Antonia (Roberto) Martinez of Arlington, Texas; two step-children, David (Joyce) Tellez of Findlay and Laura Tellez of Washington, DC; two brothers, Bonifacio De La Rosa of Fostoria and John (Rosalinda) De La Rosa of Fostoria; one sister, Ofelia (Gilbert) Cardenas of Oregon, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Ismael De La Rosa Jr.; three brothers, Santos, Anacleto and Pedro; and a step-son, Steve Tellez.

Ismael was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria. He loved animals and raising them. He was an avid vegetable gardener and enjoyed planting trees, fishing and, being a very good cook, preparing and eating the daily catch.

Ismael loved to sing and enjoyed dancing with his wife. He had a wonderful sense of humor and liked to “joke around a lot.”

Ismael was a welder by trade, having worked at the Chrysler Foundry in Fostoria, and then retired from General Dynamics Lima Tank Plant in 1991.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, December 18, 2017 at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria, where a wake service will begin at 7 p.m.

Funeral services will begin on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Fr. Todd Dominique will preside. Burial will follow in Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia.

Memorial contributions may be considered to the Seneca County Humane Society or to St. Wendelin Catholic Church.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

