James A. Garmatter

James “Jim” A. Garmatter, 46 of Perrysburg, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at Toledo Hospital.

Jim was born October 11, 1971 in Bluffton, Ohio, to Marvin D. and Karen S. (Anderson) Garmatter. He graduated from Cory-Rawson High School in 1990 where he played football, basketball and ran track. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from Bluffton University.

Jim married Antoinette “Anne” Sherman on September 30, 1995 at Hope Lutheran Church in Fostoria, Ohio. Their family was complete after the birth of their two children, Noah and Rachel.

Jim currently worked as an engineer for Rassini International Inc., in Plymouth, Michigan. He was an intelligent, hardworking man who loved to build and work on projects.

Jim was an avid Ohio State football fan and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him. God Speed “Superman.”

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Anne; children, Noah and Rachel Garmatter; his parents; sister, Janet (Scott) Howder of Springfield, OH; brothers, Alan (Sharon) Garmatter and David (Channan) Garmatter, both of Rawson, OH; father-in-law, Larry Sherman of Fostoria, OH; brother-in-law, Daniel Sherman of Fostoria, OH; 17 nieces and nephews; and two great-nieces.

He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Debra Sherman.

Friends will be received Monday, December 18, 2017 from 1-7 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. S. Boundary St., Perrysburg (419-874-3133) with a funeral service beginning at 7 p.m. with Pastor Richard Potter officiating.

Burial will be private at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be made online to the family at www.witzlershank.com.

