John (Sam) Stipp, Sarasota, Florida, died December 6, 2017. He was born in Fostoria, Ohio, on March 27, 1925. He was a 1943 graduate of Fostoria High School and a 1950 graduate of Bowling Green State University with a B.S. degree in Business Administration, where he was a Sigma Chi.

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Dee B. Stipp; two sons, Scott (Chris) Stipp, of Huron, Ohio and Mike (Beth) Stipp, of Berlin Heights, Ohio; three grandchildren, Michael S. Stipp, of Englewood, Florida and Jonathan (Nikki) Stipp and Katherine Stipp, of Berlin Heights, Ohio; and great grandchild August Stipp.

He is also survived by two step daughters, Deborah McShay of Mason, Ohio and Lisa (Craig) Wood, of Charlottesville, Virginia; and with his marriage to Dee, he was blessed with 15 additional grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Sam was preceded in death by his first wife, Janet M. Stipp; his parents, Florence McDermid; stepfather, Martin McDermid, Jr.; one brother, Edward E. (Jack) Stipp; and a sister, Mary Ellen.

Sam was a U.S. Navy Seabee veteran of World War II serving on the Island of Tinian in the Pacific theatre, the base of the Enola Gay. He was chairman of the board of District Petroleum Products, Inc., Sandusky, Ohio; director and past president of the Ohio Petroleum Marketers Association; past director of Petroleum Marketers Association of America; past director of Key Bank of Sandusky, Ohio; trustee emeritus of Firelands Community Hospital, Sandusky, Ohio; member of the Church of the Palms, Sarasota, Florida; member of The Oaks Club in Osprey, Florida; and member of Plum Brook Country Club in Sandusky, Ohio.

Sam was known and respected for his kindness, integrity, love of family and passion for golf.

The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 15 at the Church of the Palms in Sarasota, Florida.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice or one’s favorite charity.

