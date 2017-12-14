Howard Anthony Litton, 25, of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at his home. He was born September 16, 1992 in Fostoria to Merle Litton Jr. and Norma Stahl.

He is survived by his parents, Merle Litton Jr. and Norma Stahl, both of Fostoria; brother, Daniel Litton, of Fostoria; fiancé, Danielle Sherick, of Fostoria; paternal grandmother, Cindy Litton, of Fostoria; aunt, Katrina Litton, of Tiffin; and uncle, Donald (Fanny) Furman, of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Howard and Marilyn Stahl; paternal grandfather, Merle Litton Sr.; great grandparents, Gerold and Mary Ellen Smith; and uncle, Tony Litton.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

Comments

comments