Dea Joanne Painter, 89, of Fostoria, Ohio died Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at her home.

She was born October 23, 1928 in Fostoria, Ohio to Francis and Veda (Knepper) Hutchins. She married Bevon Painter Sr. on November 22, 1953 in Angola, Indiana. He died Oct. 25, 1998.

Surviving is her daughter, DeAnn (Thomas) LaCourse, of Fostoria; sister-in-law, Vickie Hutchins, of Delaware; nine grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and nine great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded by her parents; husband; sons, Bevon Painter Jr. and Jon Eric Durbin; and two great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a brother, Shelby Hutchins.

Dea Retired in 2017. She worked as a bookkeeper for Governor’s Manor, Fostoria. Prior to that, she had worked as a bookkeeper at Edison Drug Store and was a 1946 Graduate of Fostoria High School.

Dea’s entire life centered around her family, but she also enjoyed reading, playing cards, Ohio State, Cleveland Indians and Politics. Besides knitting for her entire family, she was also known for her chocolate frosting and her potato salad, which no one else in the family can seem to imitate.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the chapel at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia, Ohio with Pastor Brad Kehn officiating.

Visitation will be from 11-1 p.m. Saturday at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio. Burial will be at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

