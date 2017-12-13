Martha J. Finsel

Martha Janet (Schwartzmeller) Finsel, 85 of Findlay, died on December 11, 2017 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on December 6, 1932 to the late Fridolin and Marie Schwartzmiller. She married Charles Finsel on September 10, 1955 and he precedes her in death on October 4, 2013.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Linda), Edward (Tracie) and Timothy (Nella), all of Findlay, Lucy (Thomas) Bell of Toledo, Elizabeth (Michael) Dzeidzic of Rifle, Colorado, Patrick of Lizton, Indiana, Joan (Mitchell) Drairing of Lantana, Texas, and Thomas of Kalamazoo, Michigan.

She will also be missed by her nine grandchildren, Cole, Tayler, Halee, Nicholas, Benjamin, Melissa, Colin and William; one great-granddaughter, Ava; as well as her step-grandchildren and their families.

She is also survived by her sisters, Dorothy Arnold and Ruth Lucius; and her sisters-in-law, Elva Finsel and Mildred Naderer.

She was preceded in death by her sisters-in-law, Ursula Maciejewski, Mary Gabel, Barbara Zoltanski and Catherine Nofziger; brothers-in-law, Daniel Maciejewski, Herbert Gabel, Ed Zoltanski, Walter Nofziger, Herbert Naderer, David Arnold, Bill Lucius and Norman Finsel; and her father- and mother-in-law, Helen and Ralph Finsel.

Martha had a great love for Jesus through Mary in her Catholic faith. She showed great devotion to her husband throughout their 58 years of marriage and loved their children dearly.

A special thank you to Bridge Home Health & Hospice for the care they gave to Martha.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 15, 2017 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, with a scripture service at 7:30 p.m.

A funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 750 Bright Road, with Fr. Mike Zacharias officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Parish Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Diocese of Toledo Priest Retirement Fund.

Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.coldrencrates.com.

Comments

comments