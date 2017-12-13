Carolyn K. Chalfin, 77 of Risingsun, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 surrounded by her loving family at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio.

She was born on February 25, 1940 in Fostoria to the late Orville J. and Donna F. (Kennedy) Shreffler. Carolyn married Thomas Chalfin on August 15, 1959 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Risingsun.

Surviving Carolyn is her loving husband of 58 years, Tom; sons, Scott D. (Elaine) Chalfin of Risingsun, Todd E. (Lori) Chalfin of Kansas, Ohio, Chris P. (Becky) Chalfin of Risingsun and Kent T. Chalfin of Risingsun; brothers, Arden (Janice) Shreffler of Fort Myers, Florida, and William (Jocelyn) Shreffler of Risingsun; sister, Dawn “Dolly” (Marvin) Engle-Harmon of Fostoria; grandchildren, Kyle, Eric (Katie), Ryan, Hunter, Jessica, Courtney, Caleb and Emma; and great-granddaughter, Nora.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Donna.

Carolyn was a 1958 graduate of Risingsun High School and then went on to work at Norton Manufacturing for 22 years. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Risingsun, a member of Pinochle Club and bowled in leagues at Dunn’s Bowling Alley in Fostoria for 22 years. Among many hobbies she enjoyed playing cards, caring for her pets and, most of all, spending time with her family.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio.

Additional visitation will be on Friday, December 15, 2017 from 10-11 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Risingsun, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Melissa Steinecker & Pastor Paul Rudledge officiating.

Burial will be at Scott-Trinity Cemetery near Risingsun with a bereavement luncheon immediately following back at St. Paul’s Church.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Lakota Athletic Boosters or Lakota Music Boosters.

Online condolences may be sent to Carolyn’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

