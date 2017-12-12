Thomas L. Nye, 65 of Tiffin, passed away Friday, December 8, 2017 in the emergency room at Tiffin Mercy Hospital.

Thomas was born on December 5, 1952 in Tiffin to the late Amos Carl Elsworth Nye and Sadie Sara Elizabeth Newheart.

Survivors include his fiancé of 17 years, Beverly Jean Daughenbaugh; his children, Thomas C. (Tiffany Weaks) Nye of Tiffin, Shawna Lynn (Johnny) Omlor of Tiffin and Brandon L. (Andrea) Nye of Tiffin; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Pete Nye of Fostoria; and a sister, Bonnie Taylor of Tiffin.

Thomas retired from Webster after 28 years with the company. He was a United States Marine Veteran and a member of the Tiffin Eagles. He enjoyed fishing, camping, OSU Football and being with his grandkids.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Pat Salzar.

There will be no services for Thomas at this time. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to F.A.C.T.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.

