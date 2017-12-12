John H. Groth, 69 of Fostoria, Ohio, died Friday, December 8, 2017 at his home.

He was born October 12, 1948 in Bucyrus, Ohio, to Paul and Marjorie (Chapman) Groth.

He is survived by his son, John Groth of Fostoria; daughter, Katie (Jeff) Manning of FL; brother, Paul James (Diane) Groth of Findlay; sister, Mary Susan Groth of Upper Sandusky; and grandchildren, Riley Kate and Teagan Rose Manning.

John is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Joseph Groth.

He retired in 2009 as a machinist at Atlas Crankshaft in Fostoria. He was a member of the John Stewart United Methodist Church, Upper Sandusky, was a 1966 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School and, in 1971, earned a Bachelor’s degree in Arts & Political Science from the Ohio State University.

Funeral services will be Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 13, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Arcadia Cemetery, Arcadia, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the Fostoria Athletic Boosters.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

