Freida J. Risner

Freida Jean Risner, 60 of Fostoria, passed away early Sunday morning, December 10, 2017 at Toledo Hospital.

She was born November 23, 1957 in Fostoria to the late Gerald and Geneva (Marshall) Barnett.

Surviving are daughters, Alicia Risner of Fostoria and London Gott of Toledo; and brothers, Tim (Tina) Barnett and Mark Barnett, both of Fostoria.

Visitation is Wednesday, December 13, 2017 from 5-7 p.m. at MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria, where funeral services will begin at 7:15 p.m. with Rev. William A. Bentley presiding.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of the family’s choice c/o the funeral home.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

