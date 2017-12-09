Mark E. Lafferty, 59 of West Millgrove, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at his home.

He was born on December 10, 1957 in Port Huron, Michigan, to the late Wallace D. and Adine (T.) Whybourne. He married Nikki Tolbert and she passed away on April 8, 2017.

Surviving is his son, Eli Lafferty of West Millgrove, Ohio; daughter, Sadi Lafferty of Fostoria, Ohio; step-daughter, Rebecca Richards of Hatton, Ohio; brothers, Brad (Christina) Lafferty of Purcellville, Virginia, and Kipp Lafferty; and grandchildren, Myria, Alice and Danielle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Adine; and step-son, Chad Elarton.

Mark was a 1976 graduate of Fostoria High School. He worked for Rosenboom in Bowling Green, Ohio, as a painter and he also was the owner/operator of Body Image, an automotive collision repair shop in West Millgrove, Ohio.

He had a deep love for the family life, music and the automotive field. He was a sensitive man, but rarely showed his soft side.

He was very talented in his field and ran his privately owned business for the past 20 years.

Friends will be received from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2 p.m.

Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery near West Millgrove, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Barndt Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made to Mark’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

